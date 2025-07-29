Adaptation of Mary Shelley's “Frankenstein” on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – A loose adaptation of English novelist Mary Shelley’s novel “Frankenstein” is currently on stage at Tehran's Medea Theater Hall.

Written by Ali Asadvand, Mahyar Sadeqzadeh is the director of the play, which has been renamed “Franklif Cemetery”.

Iman Soleimani, Shahriar Askari, Yasin Mirzai, Fafa Vakili and Sepideh Palangi are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until August 6.

In Mary Shelley's classic novel, “Frankenstein”, Victor Frankenstein, a young and ambitious scientist, becomes obsessed with the idea of creating life from death. Through his experiments, he succeeds in bringing a creature to life, but is horrified by its grotesque appearance and rejects it. The creature, feeling abandoned and rejected, sets out to seek revenge against its creator.

As the story unfolds, Frankenstein's creature begins to learn and adapt at an alarming rate, eventually becoming intelligent and articulate. However, its appearance and mannerisms are repulsive to the humans it encounters, leading to a series of tragic events. The creature's desire for human connection and understanding drives it to seek out its creator, demanding answers about its existence and the reason for its rejection.

Meanwhile, Frankenstein's family is plagued by a series of mysterious deaths, which the creature is accused of committing. As the truth begins to unravel, Frankenstein's loved ones are torn apart by his own guilt and the fear of the monster. The creature's desire for revenge ultimately leads to a catastrophic confrontation between the two, resulting in a devastating loss that changes Frankenstein's life forever.

Throughout the novel, Shelley explores themes of ambition, loneliness, and the dangers of playing God. Frankenstein's creation is a powerful critique of scientific hubris and the consequences of unchecked progress. The novel also raises questions about what it means to be human, as the creature struggles to understand its own identity and place in the world.

The story has captivated readers for centuries with its timeless themes and haunting characters. Frankenstein's tale has been retold and reimagined in countless adaptations, but Shelley's original novel remains a masterpiece of Gothic horror and a cautionary tale about the dangers of unchecked ambition.

SAB/