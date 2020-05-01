TPO holds meeting to discuss new protocols for trade with Turkey

TEHRAN – Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) hosted a meeting to explore new health and transportation protocols for trade with Turkey, the TPO portal reported.

According to TPO office of public relations, the meeting was attended by the organization’s head, Hamid Zadboum, along with representatives of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Committee, as well as the ministries of health; transport and urban development; and foreign affairs.

The attendees discussed the implementation of health and transportation protocols for the facilitation of trade between Iran and Turkey and a joint decision was reached at the end.

It was stressed at the meeting that due to the impact of the coronavirus on the global trade, including bilateral trade between Iran and Turkey, it is essential that trade flows between the two countries continue across official borders while maintaining health supervision.

According to the TPO Asia-Pacific Office, rail transport between Iran and Turkey is currently ongoing, with 150 to 180 freight wagons crossing the Razi (Khoi) border daily.

The two sides have also begun negotiations to improve road transport and lifting restrictions for trucks under new health protocols.

Turkey was the major trade partner of Iran, after China and Iraq, in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

EF/MA