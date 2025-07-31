TEHRAN - Serge Aurier has officially joined Persepolis football club on Thursday.

As an Iranian woman—representing both the passionate young female footballers of Iran and the Benevolent Iranian Women Association in Australia—attending the official final draw ceremony for the competing teams was a deeply proud and memorable occasion.

During the event, the representative of the Women’s Football Federation eloquently traced the history of Iranian women’s involvement in the Asian Cup and highlighted the team’s remarkable achievement in qualifying for the final stage for a second consecutive time. Notably, among the twelve qualified teams, there were no representatives from certain regional countries often perceived as progressive—further amplifying the significance of Iranian women's presence and its pioneering spirit.

The composition of the tournament’s teams served as both compelling evidence and a resounding message to forward-thinking communities across the world: Iranian women have consistently been pioneers, high achievers, and enduring sources of national pride.

With optimism and anticipation, we look forward to witnessing the continued brilliance of Iran’s lionesses as they take to the field in the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, to be held in Australia this coming March.

The official draw ceremony for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup was held in Sydney, Australia.

Members of Sydney's Iranian community organizations—including the Benevolent Iranian Women Association, and the Australia-Iran Friendship Association—along with the honorable Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his family, attended the event as representatives of Iran’s national women’s football team.

The 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia in March 2026.