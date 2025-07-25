Former PSG defender Aurier nears to Persepolis

TEHRAN – Serge Aurier, the former Paris Saint-Germain right-back, is close to joining Persepolis football club.

The 32-year-old Ivorian player has arrived at Persepolis’ training camp in Erzurum, Turkey, to finalize his contract with the team.

Aurier began his professional career in 2009 with Lens II and has since played for clubs including Toulouse, Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal, Nottingham Forest, and most recently, Turkish giants Galatasaray.