Azerbaijan Airlines to resume Tehran flights, launch new Tabriz route in September

TEHRAN – Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is set to expand its services to Iran by resuming flights to Tehran and launching a new route to Tabriz in September, aimed at improving connectivity between the two neighboring countries.

The flag carrier announced that from Sept. 1, 2025, it will restart its Baku–Tehran flights, operating four times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Two days later, on Sept. 3, it will begin a new Baku–Tabriz service, with flights on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The move is set to be part of its strategy to strengthen its regional network and support tourism and trade flows between Azerbaijan and Iran.

“The reintroduction of the Baku–Tehran schedule and the launch of the Baku–Tabriz route will provide travelers with more opportunities to discover the cultural and historical heritage of both countries,” the airline said in a statement.

Tehran, Iran’s capital, is a major gateway for business and cultural tourism, with attractions including the Golestan Palace, the National Museum and traditional bazaars. The new Tabriz route will connect Azerbaijani travelers to the historic city in northwestern Iran, while offering Iranians easier access to Baku’s modern skyline and UNESCO-listed landmarks.

The additional flights are expected to boost visitor numbers, strengthen cultural ties, and encourage cross-border trade.

