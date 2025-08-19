Cultural heritage bell to be rung in schools

TEHRAN—Deputy Cultural Heritage Minister Ali Darabi said that the cultural heritage bell will be rung in schools across Iran as of September 23 of this year so that the new generation can connect with the country's historical identity, Mehr news agency reported.

Addressing the specialized meeting regarding the railway sector on Tuesday, he added, "It is essential that these meetings be held continuously in all eight provinces connected to the national railway. Holding special programs at established bases, with the presence of students, can expand public awareness of this heritage."

Iran has a rich culture with a deep historical background, which is the responsibility of every Iranian, in addition to government organizations and institutions, to preserve this culture and heritage. This heritage has been passed down from generation to generation, and everyone from children to adults should be diligent in preserving this precious treasure. Children, as narrators of the coming years, need to become more familiar with their own identity and their ancestors, so introducing them to cultural heritage is an important and valuable step towards familiarizing them with the ancient heritage of the country.

Since education is one of the main pillars of sustainable cultural development, it is necessary to identify ways to educate children and intelligently use the appropriate way to establish a deep connection between children and history so that they can educate collaborators for the country's precious heritage.

Cultural heritage is the achievement of ancestors that build the identity of society. In order to institutionalize the culture of protecting this precious heritage, children will have a greater share because they are the assets of the future. By educating children in this field, people related to them can also participate in implementing this important matter.

By introducing this precious heritage and its existential value to children, loyal guardians can be trained to preserve these achievements.

KD



