Marivan to host Intl. Street Theater Festival in October

TEHRAN- The 18th edition of Marivan International Street Theater Festival is scheduled to be held in October.

The festival aims to strengthen street theater and facilitate the exchange of innovative experiences among performing groups in producing and executing various outdoor theatrical genres, Honaronline reported on Tuesday.

The event seeks to foster hope, solidarity, increased social vitality and participation, and heightened attention to social issues. It emphasizes direct engagement with audiences and citizens for effective communication of contemporary themes and societal matters, the report added.

Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance's Deputy for Artistic Affairs, the Department of Performing Arts, the Kordestan Province Cultural and Artistic Department, the Iran Performing Arts Association, and the Kordestan Performing Arts Association, the festival is further supported by the Kordestan Governorate, Marivan Municipality, and the City Council.

The festival encompasses diverse sections, including a street theater competition focusing on themes such as empathy, environmental protection, and the culture of sacrifice; other performance categories such as environmental theatre and performing arts; a children and youth section centered on educational messages; traditional and ceremonial segments; international categories; research projects; and workshops.

Marivan City is located in the west of Kordestan province, in the west of Iran. This city shares a 100 kilometers border with Iraqi Kurdistan.

Marivan International Street Theater Festival is one of the most important major artistic events in the field of performing arts in the country. Since 1994, the city of Marivan has been included in the list of cities with independent theater festivals in the country by holding the first memorial of the Marivan theater.

The year 2001 should be considered as the starting point for the performance of street shows in Marivan because the sixth anniversary of the Marivan Regional Theater was held that year. The first national festival of Marivan street theater was held in 2004.

Street theater is a form of theatrical performance and presentation in outdoor public spaces without a specific paying audience. These spaces can be anywhere, including shopping centers, car parks, recreational reserves, college or university campuses, and street corners. They are especially seen in outdoor spaces where there are large numbers of people.

The actors who perform street theater range from buskers to organized theater companies or groups that want to experiment with performance spaces, or to promote their mainstream work. It was a source of providing information to people when there were no sources of providing information like television, radio, etc. Nowadays, sometimes performers are commissioned, especially for street festivals, children's shows, or parades.

Street theater is a way to make traditional theater accessible for those who may not be able to otherwise attend or afford tickets. The audience typically consists of anyone and everyone who wants to watch and for most performances is free public entertainment.

