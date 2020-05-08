Sara Khadem returns to Iran national chess team

TEHRAN - Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, also known as Sara Khadem, who had announced her retirement from Iran national chess tea, has returned to the national team.

On January 12, Khadem published a photo on her Instagram account and said she has retired from national team.

Khadem is an Iranian chess player who holds the titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM).

In a meeting with Iran Chess Federation acting president Farhad Nikookhesal, Khadem said that she has decided to represent her country in the international competitions.

She is going to represent Iran at the online chess championship along with nine other women chess players.