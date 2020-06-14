PMU chairman praises Gen. Soleimani

TEHRAN - Falih al-Fayyadh, chairman of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) and a former Iraqi National Security Council advisor, has praised Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

In an interview with Al-Maalomah, he said that the resistance front and Soleimani played an important role in supporting the PMU, Tasnim reported on Sunday.

Soleimani, commander of the Quds unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was assassinated in a terrorist U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

General Soleimani was a legendary commander in leading the resistance forces against terrorist groups, especially Daesh, in both Syria and Iraq.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in January that Soleimani will be serving as an inspiring example for the resistance front.

During a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Tehran, Zarif described Soleimani as a “remarkable” figure of resistance.

Zarif said in an interview with the khamenei.ir published on February 17 that Soleimani was not only a hero of resistance but also a hero in the fight against terrorism and advocating peace.

“The Islamic Republic has always stood by Palestinians’ and other Muslim nations’ side in their resistance, including Lebanon, Syria and other Arab countries whose lands have been occupied by the Zionist regime. Martyr Soleimani was, in fact, a symbol of the Iranian nation’s cooperation with and assistance to the nations of the region. Martyr Soleimani was an individual who mounted resistance not only in the face of the Zionist regime but also in the face of extremism and terrorism. He stood by the side of the resistant people of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine,” Zarif stated.

NA/PA

