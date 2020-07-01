Pakistani embassy expresses its condilences over Medical Center blast in Tehran

Tehran- Pakistani embassy expressed its condolences over the Medical Center blast in Tehran.

"We express our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies on the tragic incident at Sina At’har Medical Center in Tajrish in Northern Tehran on 30th June 2020.

We share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones and those injured in the explosion," embassy said in a statement.

"May the Almighty comfort these families and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. We also pray for the early recovery of those who were injured," it added.

A fire erupted at Sina Athar Medical Center in the north of Tehran on Tuesday on June 30, killing 19 including 15 women and 4 men so far. Moreover, 14 have been injured.