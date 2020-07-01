33 killed, injured in explosion at clinic in Tehran

TEHRAN – Thirty three people were killed and injured in an explosion caused by a gas leak at a clinic in northern Tehran on Tuesday night.

A fire erupted at Sina Athar Medical Center, killing 19 including 15 women and 4 men so far. Moreover, 14 have been injured and transferred to a hospital, ISNA reported.

Tehran fire department spokesman Jalal Maleki said that the blaze broke out at 20:56 local time and was extinguished around two hours later.

Seven people were treated at the scene, according to the emergency services organization’s public relations.

A man whose relative is on staff at Sina Athar Clinic weeps after its explosion, outside the clinic in Tehran, Iran, early Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

