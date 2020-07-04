Zarif writes to Borrell, denounces E3

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a letter to the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to denounce the E3’s non-compliance with the JCPOA after the three European states drafted an anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

“Following the irresponsible and illegal measure by the three European states (Germany, the UK, and France) to initiate a draft resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors and also the continuation of non-compliance with the international commitments under the JCPOA and the resolutions passed by the (JCPOA) Joint Commission, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran yesterday sent a letter to Mr. Borrell, the European Union foreign policy chief and the JCPOA coordinator, and once again referred the cases of the European countries’ non-compliance according to Article 36 of the JCPOA to the Joint Commission for settlement,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

Zarif has emphasized in the letter that “any interference in the ongoing safeguards cooperation between Iran and the IAEA would run counter to the JCPOA and could have negative effects on the principles of the existing Safeguards cooperation,” Mousavi added.

The spokesman further reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared for the maintenance and full implementation of the JCPOA by all parties to the agreement, stressing the need for Iran to fully enjoy the economic results of the sanctions’ removal regime as defined by the JCPOA.

Iran will take the necessary and proportional measures in response to any excessive demands and irresponsible behaviors, and firmly calls on the three European states to prepare the ground to save and fully implement the JCPOA by honoring their commitments instead of following the United States’ policy of maximum pressure, the spokesperson concluded.

Borrell said on Friday that he has responded to Zarif’s letter.

“I have received today a letter from the Foreign Minister of Iran referring Iran’s concerns regarding implementation issues by France, Germany and the United Kingdom under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to the Joint Commission for resolution through the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out in paragraph 36 of the agreement,” the top European diplomat said.

“As I have said previously, the Dispute Resolution Mechanism requires intensive efforts in good faith by all,” he said, adding, “As Coordinator of the Joint Commission, I expect all JCPOA participants to approach this process in this spirit within the framework of the JCPOA.”

He further said, “The Joint Commission, which is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreement under the terms of the JCPOA, has met since 2016 to discuss the implementation of the JCPOA and address pertinent issues brought to the attention of the Coordinator by any participant.”

The EU foreign policy chief concluded, “As we approach the fifth anniversary of the JCPOA, I should like to take this opportunity to recall the importance of the agreement. The JCPOA is a historic achievement for global nuclear non-proliferation contributing to regional and global security. I remain determined to continue working with the participants of the JCPOA and the international community to preserve it.”

MH/PA

