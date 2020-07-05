‘Do not believe the hype,’ Zarif says regarding letter to Borrell

TEHRAN — Iran has triggered the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism on at least six occasions, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said regarding his Friday letter to the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in which he criticized the E3’s non-compliance with the nuclear agreement.

Don't believe the hype: Iran triggered #JCPOA DRM on at least 6 occasions (in ref to U.S. AND E3 violations)



16 Dec 2016 (U.S.)

10 May 2018 (U.S.)

17 June 2018 (U.S.)

6 Nov 2018 (U.S. & E3)

8 May 2019 (U.S. & E3)

2 July 2020 (E3)



I will be publishing all my letters shortly. pic.twitter.com/153H4wXlhD — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 4, 2020

“Don't believe the hype: Iran triggered #JCPOA DRM on at least 6 occasions (in ref to U.S. AND E3 violations),” Zarif tweeted on Saturday evening.

“I will be publishing all my letters shortly,” he added.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced on Friday that Zarif has sent a letter Borrell to denounce the E3’s non-compliance with the deal, officially called the JCPOA, after the three European states drafted an anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors.

“Following the irresponsible and illegal measure by the three European states (Germany, the UK, and France) to initiate a draft resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors and also the continuation of non-compliance with the international commitments under the JCPOA and the resolutions passed by the (JCPOA) Joint Commission, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran yesterday sent a letter to Mr. Borrell, the European Union foreign policy chief and the JCPOA coordinator, and once again referred the cases of the European countries’ non-compliance according to Article 36 of the JCPOA to the Joint Commission for settlement,” Mousavi said.

Iran will take the necessary and proportional measures in response to any excessive demands and irresponsible behaviors, and firmly calls on the three European states to prepare the ground to save and fully implement the JCPOA by honoring their commitments instead of following the United States’ policy of maximum pressure, the spokesperson concluded.

Borrell also said on Friday that he has responded to Zarif’s letter.

“I have received today a letter from the Foreign Minister of Iran referring Iran’s concerns regarding implementation issues by France, Germany and the United Kingdom under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to the Joint Commission for resolution through the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out in paragraph 36 of the agreement,” the top European diplomat said.

He added, “The JCPOA is a historic achievement for global nuclear non-proliferation contributing to regional and global security. I remain determined to continue working with the participants of the JCPOA and the international community to preserve it.”

MH/PA