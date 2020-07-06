Launching dispute resolution mechanism not a good idea, says Russian envoy

TEHRAN — Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, believes it’s not a good idea for the E3 countries and Iran to launch the dispute resolution mechanism (DRM) under the Iran nuclear agreement.

In a tweet on Monday, Ulyanov wrote: “#E3 and #Iran try to launch from different perspectives Dispute Resolution Mechanism. Not a good idea.”

“Instead of fruitless and potentially damaging disputes of this kind all #JCPOA participants need to think together how to preserve the nuclear deal which is in a very bad shape,” he suggested.

In another tweet, the ambassador wrote that triggering “the Dispute Resolution Mechanism has become a regular practice. It is not dramatic and definitely is not something extraordinary.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that Iran has triggered the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism on at least six occasions.

“Don't believe the hype: Iran triggered #JCPOA DRM on at least 6 occasions (in ref to U.S. AND E3 violations),” Zarif said via his Twitter account.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced on Friday that Zarif has sent a letter Borrell to denounce the E3’s non-compliance with the deal, officially called the JCPOA, after the three European states drafted an anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors.

“Following the irresponsible and illegal measure by the three European states (Germany, the UK, and France) to initiate a draft resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors and also the continuation of non-compliance with the international commitments under the JCPOA and the resolutions passed by the (JCPOA) Joint Commission, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran yesterday sent a letter to Mr. Borrell, the European Union foreign policy chief and the JCPOA coordinator, and once again referred the cases of the European countries’ non-compliance according to Article 36 of the JCPOA to the Joint Commission for settlement,” Mousavi said.

Iran will take the necessary and proportional measures in response to any excessive demands and irresponsible behaviors, and firmly calls on the three European states to prepare the ground to save and fully implement the JCPOA by honoring their commitments instead of following the United States’ policy of maximum pressure, the spokesperson concluded.

Borrell also said on Friday that he has responded to Zarif’s letter.

“I have received today a letter from the Foreign Minister of Iran referring Iran’s concerns regarding implementation issues by France, Germany and the United Kingdom under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to the Joint Commission for resolution through the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out in paragraph 36 of the agreement,” the top European diplomat said.

MH/PA