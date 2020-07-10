U.S. assassination of Gen. Soleimani an act of state-sponsored terrorism

The Trump regime’s assassination of Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit commander Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad was a flagrant breach of international and U.S. constitutional law under its Supremacy Clause.

Claiming jus ad Bellum justification, the notion of conditions under which it’s permissible to attack another country is a nonstarter, a Big Lie fooling no one.

Neither Iran, Iraq, or other nations anywhere threaten U.S. national security.

Claims otherwise by its officials are backed by no corroborating evidence because none exists.

Iran, Iraq, and most other nations are at peace with other states.

The U.S., NATO, and Israel are waging endless wars on humanity regionally and globally.

The killings of Soleimani and Muhandis by drone or any other means was a U.S. act of aggression against both countries.

At the time, a U.S. war department statement said the following:

“At the direction of the president (Trump), the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad (sic) by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (sic),” adding:

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans (sic).”

“The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world (sic).”

The war department statement falsely blamed Soleimani for high crimes in the region — committed by the U.S. and its imperial partners, not the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his assassination “doubled the determination of the great nation of Iran and other free nations to stand against and resist the excessive demands of the U.S. and to defend the Islamic values,” adding:

“There is no doubt that this cowardly and evil move is another sign of U.S. desperation, inability, and failure in the region, and the hatred felt by the regional nations toward this criminal regime.”

“The great nation of Iran and other free nations of the region will take revenge for this heinous crime against the criminal U.S.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif denounced U.S. “rogue adventurism.”

The Trump regime “bears responsibility for all consequences of its” actions, he stressed.

Separately he tweeted: “The U.S. act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—the most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda, et al.—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.”

Tehran University Professor Mohammad Marandi said Soleimani’s involvement in combating (U.S.-supported) ISIS made him a “national hero (and) martyr” domestically and in other regional countries, adding:

“If it weren’t for people like him, this region would have seen black flags flying across the” Middle East (West Asia).

A report issued by UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard was damning in its condemnation of the U.S. assassination of Soleimani and Muhandis, saying:

“Absent an actual imminent threat to life, the course of action taken by the U.S. was unlawful,” a flagrant UN Charter breach, adding:

“The world is at a critical time, and possible tipping point, when it comes to the use of drones…”

“The Security Council is missing in action; the international community, willingly or not, stands largely silent.”

The U.S. and its imperial allies are responsible for endless preemptive wars and other criminal actions by hot and other means against nations unwilling to subordinate their sovereign rights to its interests.

The rage by both right wings of its war party to control planet earth, its resources, and populations poses an unparalleled threat to everyone everywhere.

