Parliament prepares plan to stop Additional Protocol in Iran

TEHRAN – The Iranian parliament has prepared a plan to stop the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the NPT in Iran by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Tasnim reported on Saturday.

“This plan has been prepared in the format of urgency based on which voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol will be stopped and the government is obliged to observe it,” said Abbas Moghtadaei, the deputy chairman of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

Moghtadaei said that the plan has been drawn up in response to the United States and Europe’s excessive demands.

Iran’s parliament issued a statement in June strongly condemning an anti-Iran resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, asking the government to stop implementing the Additional Protocol, which allows surprise inspections of nuclear sites.

“The Islamic Consultative Assembly strongly condemns resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors which was proposed by three European countries of England, France, and Germany under the pressure of the ruling regime in the United States and the fake Zionist regime. It [the parliament] considers the resolution another example of structural discrimination by the international agency,” the statement read.

The statement was signed by 240 MPs.

It called the resolution “excessive demand” despite the fact that Iran has cooperated with the agency transparently.

“The Islamic Republic has implemented the Additional Protocol voluntarily and not based on its safeguards duties. According to reports of the Agency’s director-general, the Agency has carried out most precise inspections, including 30 surprise inspections annually,” the MPs stated.

The 35-member IAEA board passed the resolution on June 19, demanding access to two old places they claim nuclear work may have been done there.

Nine countries out 35 members to the IAEA board did not vote for the resolution. China and Russia voted against the resolution and Thailand, Mongolia, Niger, South Africa, India, Pakistan and the Republic of Azerbaijani abstained.

NA/PA