Cooperation with China will empower Iran: Carleton University professor

TEHRAN - Dane Rowlands, a professor of Carleton University, has said that Iran will be empowered through partnership with China.

In an interview with ILNA published on Wednesday, Rowlands said that economic pressure on Iran has made the country distance from the United States and Europe and instead decide to strengthen cooperate with China which will end in empowerment of Iran in the region.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on June 23 that Iran and China have drafted a 25-year plan for comprehensive cooperation which proves failure of the plots to isolate the Islamic Republic.

“This plan proves failure of the United States’ policies to isolate Iran, sever Iran’s relations with the international community and also to harm Iran’s will to expand relations with other countries,” Rabiei said during a press conference.

He said that the 25-year plan is based on a win-win approach which “heralds long term cooperation”.

“Recognizing cultural commonalities, encouraging multilateralism, supporting equal rights of the nations and insisting on domestic development are parts of this plan,” the government spokesman explained.

In a meeting on June 21, the Iranian cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation with China.

President Hassan Rouhani said the strategic partnership is based on a win-win approach.

“This cooperation is a ground for Iran and China’s participation in basic projects and development of infrastructure, including the large ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, and an opportunity to attract investment in various economic fields, including industry, tourism, information technology and communication,” the presidential website quoted Rouhani as saying.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on June 29 that the cooperation plan has not been finalized yet between the two countries.

However, he said, the content of this “agreement will be published once it is finalized.”

Mousavi dismissed claims of any new negotiation about the cooperation plan.

He said, “This document is in line with the interests of the two countries and it is an honorable.”

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on July 5 that there is no “hidden issue” in the long-term comprehensive agreement between Iran and China.

“The agreement was discussed in the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei]. We announced the issue to the people. In last year’s visit, I took this agreement to China and it was announced. When China responded to our draft, we announced it and when China accepted negotiation with us, the issue was announced,” Zarif told an open session of the parliament.

Nikki Haley, Donald Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, has expressed frustration over the impending partnership between Iran and China.

“The partnership ... would vastly expand Chinese presence in banking, telecommunications, ports, railways and dozens of other projects,” Haley said.

Zarif has said China presented its draft for partnership with Iran back in the Iranian month of Esfand (February 20 to March 19) based on Iran’s draft.

“In the month of Esfand, the Chinese presented their draft based on a draft we had prepared, and we are currently examining and finalizing these two drafts so as to reach an agreement,” Zarif told reporters on Tuesday.

He noted that during his videoconference with his Chinese counterpart 10 days ago, he expressed Iran’s readiness for holding talks and finalizing the draft document.

When the two sides reach an agreement and finalize the text of the document, it will be presented to the parliament to be approved legally, he added.

NA/PA

