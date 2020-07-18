Envoy calls Iran-China long term cooperation a wise decision

TEHRAN - Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that a long term cooperation plan between Iran and China is a “right” and “wise” decision.

“The United States and its allies’ opposition show that the decision to do long term and strategic cooperation with China is right and wise. The foreign opponents of this strategic document are concerned about Iran’s progress and development despite the sanctions which challenge the hegemonic system and can also become a role model for other countries,” Gharibabadi said in a post on his Instagram page, ISNA reported on Saturday.

He noted that the U.S. seeks to keep Iran isolated and impede economic interaction with the country.

The ambassador also said, “Today, China is against the United States’ unilateral policies. It also has $14.14 trillion gross domestic product and is the second-biggest economy in the world. This country has also many common positions with Iran on international issues and has also opposed anti-Iran decisions and actions in international organizations.”

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on June 23 that Iran and China have drafted a 25-year plan for comprehensive cooperation which proves failure of the plots to isolate the Islamic Republic.

“This plan proves failure of the United States’ policies to isolate Iran, sever Iran’s relations with the international community and also to harm Iran’s will to expand relations with other countries,” Rabiei said during a press conference.

He said that the 25-year plan is based on a win-win approach which “heralds long term cooperation”.

“Recognizing cultural commonalities, encouraging multilateralism, supporting equal rights of the nations, and insisting on domestic development are parts of this plan,” the government spokesman explained.

In a meeting on June 21, the Iranian cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation with China.

President Hassan Rouhani also said the strategic partnership is based on a win-win approach.

“This cooperation is a ground for Iran and China’s participation in basic projects and development of infrastructure, including the large ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, and an opportunity to attract investment in various economic fields, including industry, tourism, information technology, and communication,” the presidential website quoted Rouhani as saying.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on June 29 that the cooperation plan has not been finalized yet.

However, he said, the content of this “agreement will be published once it is finalized.”

Nikki Haley, Donald Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, has expressed frustration over the impending partnership between Iran and China.

“The partnership ... would vastly expand Chinese presence in banking, telecommunications, ports, railways, and dozens of other projects,” Haley said.

The New York Times also recently ran an article confirming that Iran and China were nearing the conclusion of the roadmap in defiance of the U.S., saying the document foresees “a sweeping economic and security partnership.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday, “Relations between Iran and China are relations between independent countries but have many ill-wishers. This document is a roadmap… our view on this document is long-term.”

