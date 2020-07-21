20 Iranian knowledge-based companies in GITEX 2020

TEHRAN – Twenty knowledge-based companies and accelerators from Iran will participate in the 40th Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) which will be held in Dubai on December 6 to 10, 2020.

In this regard, the Innovation and Prosperity Fund is preparing 20 selected teams to be sent to the GITEX exhibition of the Future Stars section, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Companies are evaluated in terms of having the final product produced, export capacity, and being knowledge-based, according to the National Innovation Fund.

After fulfilling the necessary conditions, they enter the training camp and participate in related workshops for one month to conduct international interactions, familiarize themselves with international rules and regulations, during which time their brochures, catalogs, and promotional clips are prepared in English.

In addition to presenting their products and abilities at the GITEX, the selected teams can also participate in fundraising events and competitions at the exhibition.

GITEX 2020 will be held in 26 Exhibiting Sectors, some of which are e-commerce, artificial intelligence, robotics, health, global smart cities, future transportation, blockchain, privacy and cybersecurity, digital and social media.

GITEX is an annual consumer computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference that takes place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Its exhibitions in West Asia have attracted numerous participants, most notably in 2009 when Microsoft released Windows 7 with 150,019 people present.

The show was first launched in 1981 as GITE.

