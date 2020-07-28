Badrud historical houses to help generate jobs, reverse migration

TEHRAN – A number of historical houses scattering across Badrud, an ancient town in Natanz county, central Isfahan province, are set to be restored in a bid to help the cultural heritage and tourism sector generate jobs and spur reverse migration in the region.

“Significant measures have so far been conducted concerning the renovation and restoration of historical houses in Badrud as the result of constructive talks held between the provincial tourism department and private investors,” CHTN quoted a senior tourism official as saying on Tuesday.

“As the issues relating to cultural heritage, and tourism are becoming more highlighted in the region bringing a change in people’s attitudes about preserving historical buildings, many historical houses are being restored in close collaboration with the private investors in Bagh neighborhood of Badrud, which has paved the way for the return of the welcoming atmosphere to that significant structures,” Hossein Yazdanmehr explained.

Badrud boasts exquisite houses such as Mohaqiq-al Dowleh House, a masterpiece of traditional Iranian desert architecture; Moezi House, both date back to the Qajar era; and Haj Jamei Ab Anbar (a traditional water reservoir) dating back to Pahlavi period.

AFM/MG