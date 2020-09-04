Ardebil ready to jumpstart tourism after coronavirus

TEHRAN – The tourism sector of Ardebil province, northwestern Iran, is prepared to recover after the coronavirus crisis ends, a provincial tourism chief has said.

As all countries will compete in the field of tourism to bring prosperity back to the industry after the coronavirus crisis, innovative plans and programs to attract more tourists are needed, Soghra Farshi announced on Thursday.

Implementing tourism-related projects, developing tourism infrastructure, focusing on domestic tourism, constructing tourism complexes, and facilitating hot spas in the region are among the province’s tourism department plans for boosting the tourism industry, the official added.

Back in April tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

In December 2019, provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi announced that seventeen tourism projects, worth 1,500 billion rials (some $35 million) would be inaugurated in the province in the near future.

Ha said that the objective to launch tourism projects in the province is to provide tourists from all over the world and domestic tourists as well with the opportunity to use these facilities and select Ardebil as their prime destination.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardebil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/MG

