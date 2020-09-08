Persepolis complete signing of Ali Shojaei

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team completed the signing of Nassaji left winger Ali Shojaei on Tuesday.

Shojaei, 23, has joined Persepolis on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

He is Persepolis’s sixth signing for the new season.

Persepolis have previously completed the signing of goalkeeper Hamed Lak, Sanat Naft forward Issa Alekasir, Sepahan left back Saeid Aghaei, Zob Ahan winger Ehsan Pahlavan and defensive midfielder Milad Sarlak, with all four players have joined the Reds on two-year deals.

The 2018 runners-up face Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun in Group C on September and need a win after having lost 2-0 to Qatar's Al Duhail and drawn 2-2 with UAE's Sharjah before the competition was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.