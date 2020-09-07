Persepolis midfielder Resan happy to extend contract

TEHRAN - Iraqi international midfielder Bashar Resan is so happy after signing a two-year contract extension in Persepolis.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Persepolis in 2017 and has won three Iran Professional League titles with the Reds as well as Hazfi Cup and Super Cup.

Resan had been linked with a move to Qatari football teams but will remain in Persepolis.

“I am very happy to stay in the club and I want to make our fans happy. First, we have to participate at the AFC Champions League and we concentrate on our four remaining matches. Then, we want to win Iran Professional League for the fifth time in a row,”

The Iraqi international can help Persepolis qualify for the AFC Champions League knockout stage, where the Reds have been drawn with Al Taawoun of Saudi Arabia, Qatar’s Al Duhail and Sharjah of the UAE.