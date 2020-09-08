Arman Ramezani pens contract with Persepolis

TEHRAN – Saipa forward Arman Ramezani has officially signed for Iran Professional League club Persepolis on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old striker has penned a two-year contract with Iran titleholders.

Ramezani started his playing career at Malavan in 2011 and has also played at Fajr Sepasi, Pas and Saipa.

He is Persepolis’s seventh signing for the new season.

Persepolis have previously completed the signing of goalkeeper Hamed Lak, Sanat Naft forward Issa Alekasir, Sepahan left back Saeid Aghaei, Zob Ahan winger Ehsan Pahlavan, Shahr Khodro defensive midfielder Milad Sarlak and Nassaji winger Ali Shojaei, with all four players have joined the Reds on two-year deals.

The 2018 runners-up face Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun in Group C on September and need a win after having lost 2-0 to Qatar's Al Duhail and drawn 2-2 with UAE's Sharjah before the competition was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.