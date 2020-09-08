Swiss FM visits historical palace in Tehran, urges deepening cultural ties

TEHRAN- Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis paid a visit to the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran on Monday, emphasizing the need to deepen and strengthen cultural relations between the two countries.

The complex, covering an area of about eleven hectares, is composed of several landmark buildings, museums, and monuments constructed in the 19th and 20th centuries during the Pahlavi and late Qajar eras.

Cassis was accompanied by Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner during the visit.

History of the palace complex stretches back to about 280 years ago when Fath-Ali Shah of the Qajar Dynasty ordered for a summer residence to be built over the then countryside area of the capital. The two-story Ahmad Shahi Pavilion is one of the highlights of the complex.

The main palace of the complex was originally erected for the purpose of royal ceremonies and gatherings. However, it later turned into the resident of the second king of Pahlavi king, Mohammad Reza Shah, and his family.

With an area of 9,000 square meters, the palace is entirely adorned with magnificent plasterwork, mirrorwork, and tilework. Its architecture boasts a blend of pre and post-Islamic art.

Its beautifully decorated and fully furnished interior features loads of artworks such as precious paintings and sculptures by Iranian and foreign artists.

Upon arrival in the Islamic Republic on Saturday, the Swiss FM went to the central city of Isfahan, where he visited the UNESCO-registered Naqsh-e Jahan Square and some other historical sites, calling the ancient Iranian city of Isfahan ‘a pearl in the Middle East’.

He also met with Bishop Sepian Kashchian, the Bishop of the Armenians of Isfahan and southern Iran, at the centuries-old Vank Cathedral.

Cassis traveled to Iran, on a three-day visit, to mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Switzerland.

