Rouhani, Ghalibaf, and Raisi hold talks on pressing issues 

TEHRAN – The heads of the executive, legislative and judicial powers, namely Hassan Rouhani, Ebrahim Raisi and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, met late on Sunday to hold talks on the most important issues facing the country in the light of harsh illegal sanctions.

It was the first joint meeting in which the Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf attended. It was also the first meeting of its kind in the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20, 2020.

The meeting was hosted by President Hassan Rouhani. Economic issues were the cornerstone of the talks between the three senior officials.

Ghalibaf was elected parliament speaker after the new parliament convened on May 27.

The three senior officials talked before the cameras after the meeting.

Rouhani said cooperation between the three branches of government can help resolve problems.

“Undoubtedly, Majlis and Judiciary, on the side of government, can help resolve people’s problems,” the president remarked.

The president said economy was the main focus of talks.

The talks centered on foreign currency, revenues from non-oil products, liquidity, and what plans should be implemented, Rouhani stated.

“We also talked about direction of liquidity (toward production sector) which can lead to decrease in inflation” the president added.

Also, there were fruitful talks on investment and removing impediments to the production sector as the Supreme Leader has suggested.

The president also said they held talks on regional issues and the plots engineered by the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel.

Rouhani was indirectly referring to the normalization of ties between the UAE and Qatar with the Israeli regime brokered by the Trump administration.



Raisi: The enemy seeking to disappoint people through psychological warfare

Judiciary chief Raisi also said the enemies are seeking to make the Iranians disappointed through their psychological, economic, and media warfare against the country.

“In such a situation, cooperation between the three branches for tapping all the country’s potential is inevitable,” the top judge remarked.

For his part, Ghalibaf said the main concern of all officials including the heads of the three branches of government is to resolve problems facing the people in different sectors.

“I hope, through the decision that was made, we would be able to regulate foreign currency market, stock exchange, direction of liquidity, and commodity market,” the parliament speaker pointed out.

The speaker said the parliament and the Judiciary will help the government to regulate economy and reduce problems facing the people.

Ghalibaf also pointed to the developments in the region, saying Washington and Tel Aviv are “forcing the Persian Gulf states to normalize ties with the Zionist regime and these move will certainly cause insecurity.”

The three senior officials said the consultations will continue in the future.

PA/PA