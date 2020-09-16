Resistance festival announces jury for “Health Defenders” category 

TEHRAN – The 16th Resistance International Film Festival has announced the jury members for the documentary films in the “Health Defenders” category.

Abolfazl Jalili, Payam Fazlinejad, Abdolsattar Kakai, Masud Moinifar, and Hadi Naiji are the jury members for this section.

In appreciation of the medical workers’ efforts on the front lines of the campaign against COVID-19, the festival has initiated a category titled “Health Defenders” in collaboration with the Health Ministry.

Films focusing on the endeavors health workers have made during the pandemic will be competing in this section.

The organizers have also released the names of the jury members for the documentary films in the documentary section.

The jury members are Reza Borji, Asghar Bakhtiari, Mostafa Dalai, Mohammad Sadri and Salim Ghafuri.

Over 20 short and feature documentary films will be screened in the documentary section.

The short documentaries include “A Letter from Damascus” by Mehdi Ebrahimkhani, “Imilia” by Ruhollah Akbari, “Lotus” Mohammadreza Vatandoost, “Persian Island” by Mohammad-Ali Sadrinia, “Saru” by Mohammad Abdollahi and “Noah’s Ark” by Sudabeh Babagap.

Among the feature documentaries are “The Last Days of Winter” by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian, “Women with Gunpowder Earrings” by Reza Farahmand, “Life on High Altitude” by Azizollah Hamidnejad, “Zemnako” by Mehdi Qorbanpur, “Bridge” by Amir-Hossein Noruzi and “Resurrection” by Mohammad-Ali Farsi.

The organizers have also announced the jury members for the Festival of Festivals section.

Mehdi Sajjadehchi, Manuchehr Shahsavari, Jamal Shurjeh, Javad Shamaqdari, Nasser Shafaq, Mohammad-Ali Najafi and Seyyed Zia Hashemi are the jury members of this section.

The Festival of Festivals section plans to review movies produced over the past 40 years on the Islamic Revolution, resistance and the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is known as the Sacred Defense in Iran.

A lineup of 12 films has also been selected to go on screen in the Festival of Festivals category.

The lineup includes “The Glass Agency”, “From Karekheh to the Rhine” and “The Scout” by Ebrahim Hatamikia, “The Survivor” by Seifollah Daad, “Journey to Chazzabeh” by Rasul Mollaqolipur and “Standing in the Dust” by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian.

“The Fateful Day” by Shahram Asadi, “Track 143” by Narges Abyar, “Kimia” by Ahmadreza Darvish, “Villa Dwellers” by Monir Qeidi, “Child of the Soil” by Mohammad-Ali Basheh Ahangar and “Hoor on Fire” by Azizollah Hamidnejad are also included.

The festival is organized every year to commemorate the anniversary of the Sacred Defense.

Feature, short and animated films and a number of music videos will be selected to be screened in the Festival of Festivals category.

The 16th edition of the event will go online due to a spike in the coronavirus cases in the country.

The festival is scheduled to be organized in two stages, the first of which will take place during the Sacred Defense Week from September 21 to 28.

The second part of the festival will be held from November 21 to 27 to celebrate the anniversary of Basij Day, which falls on November 25.

Photo: A poster for the jury for the “Health Defenders” category of 16th Resistance International Film Festival.

