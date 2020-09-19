Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes Tehran province

TEHRAN – An earthquake of 3.1 magnitudes rocked Tehran province on Saturday, according to the Iranian Seismological Center.

The earthquake occurred at 9:58 a.m. local time at a depth of 6 kilometers in Firouzkooh city near Damavand, northeastern Tehran.

No damages or injuries have so far been reported.

The same region has recently been rocked by a number of quakes.

On May 27, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred.

On May 8, a 5.1 quake jolted the same area, killing two and injuring 33.

The region has a history of major historical earthquakes, for instance, in 958 A.D. in Rey-Taleghan with an estimated earthquake magnitude (EEM) of 7.7; 15 June 1665 with EEM 6.5 that caused a landslide and created Taar lake in the vicinity of Damavand, actually a mountain promenade in Tehran province; 27 March 1830 EEM 7.1 in Shemiranat; 2 October 1930 EEM5.0 in Ah-Mobarakabad; 20 January 1990 EEM5.9 in Firouzkooh; and 9 May 2020 EEM5.1 in Damavand, according to Mehdi Zare, a professor of engineering seismology.

Tehran is one of the most hazardous metropolises in the world in terms of the risk of different natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, subsidence, drought, landslide, fire following an earthquake, etc. On the other hand, Tehran has over 8,300,000-night time population with a mixture of old non-resistant structures as well as modern high-rise buildings that affect the vulnerability of this city.

FB/MG