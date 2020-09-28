Inflation rate of 22% targeted

TEHRAN- The budget plan for the next Iranian calendar year (starts on March 21, 2021) instructed to the executive bodies has targeted an inflation rate of 22 percent.

The latest report on the inflation rate in the country, which was released by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), said that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on September 21, which marks the end of the sixth Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar, stood at 26 percent.

The inflation rate has risen 0.2 percent in the mentioned time span from the twelve-month period ended in the last day of the fifth month.

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) in a statement in April had announced that the annual inflation rate for the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021) is set to be 22 percent.

The statement published on the website of the CBI read, “Given the adopted policies and taken measures and also taking the country’s macro-economic factors into account, the CBI believes that based on the realistic scenarios, the inflation rate in the current year will continue its downward trend.”

Last year, CBI Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had said, “Our goal is curbing inflation rate and no estimation shows an inflation rate of over 20 percent for the next year”.

MA/MA