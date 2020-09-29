South Pars phase 12 refinery’s daily output at 40 mcm

TEHRAN – The refinery of the Iranian South Pars gas field’s phase 12 is currency receiving over 46 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas from the platforms of phases 22-24 on a daily basis and produces over 40 mcm of sweet gas, the refinery’s director said.

According to Mehdi Gerami Shirazi, the refinery is also producing other by-products on schedule and according to plans.

The official noted that despite the fact that the said phases have been put into operation recently and are still under some development, they are operating on their best possible capacity to supply the gas for the cold season.

Phases 22, 23, and 24 of the South Pars development project were officially inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani in March 2019.

The production capacity of the mentioned phases is 56 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas, 75,000 barrels of gas condensate, and 400 tons of sulfur per day in addition to one million tons of ethane and one million tons of propane and butane per annum.

South Pars is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

A total of 14 gas refineries are currently processing the gas extracted from this giant field which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

South Pars covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/MA