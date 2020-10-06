Allahyar Sayyadmanesh joins Zorya Luhansk: official
TEHRAN – Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has officially joined Ukrainian football club Zorya Luhansk.
The 20-year-old striker has penned an 18-month contract with Zorya for an undisclosed fee.
Sayyadmanesh played on loan in Istanbulspor for half a season last year but failed to score a goal.
He penned a five-year deal with Fenerbahce however didn’t live up to the expectations.
The forward was a member of Iran football team who qualified for the 2017 FIFA U 17 World Cup quarter-final in India.
He made his Iran national football team debut on June 6, 2019 against Syria and scored a goal.
