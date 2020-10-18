Iranian sniper Zarrin subject of new film by “Reclamation” director Ali Ghaffari

TEHRAN – Ali Ghaffari, the director of the acclaimed 2012 historical thriller “Reclamation”, is making his new film on Abdorrasul Zarrin, one of the most lethal snipers of Iranian forces during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Shooting of the project named “Hunting of the Hunter” will begin on location in Tehran, and then the crew will leave the capital to film other scenes in other regions, set and costume designer Abbas Bolondi, who also works as an assistant director on this project, told the Persian service of MNA on Sunday.

“Although the Iranian film industry, like many other industries, has been affected by coronavirus, the project is currently under production,” he said.

“It is rather difficult to work under these conditions. The pandemic has reduced all motivations for more efforts, and this condition adds to the stress,” he lamented.

Born in 1941 in a village near the town of Qalegol, Kohkiluyeh-Boyerahmad Province, Abdorrasul Zarrin lost his parents in childhood and his uncle retained custody of him.

He left his uncle’s home to find a job in the central Iranian city of Isfahan when he was a young adult. His paternal relatives helped him find a job and with all his savings, he opened a clothing store.

Abdorrasul soon married and had seven children by the beginning of the war, when he joined the IRGC on the warfront.

With his pinpoint accuracy, Abdorrasul saved countless lives of Iranian forces on the battlefield and was tuned into legend among his fellow Iranian comrades.

He was martyred during Operation Kheibar in 1984 and the Iraqi radio announced their forces had killed “Khomeini’s Hunter”.

Photo: Iranian sniper Abdorrasul Zarrin in an undated photo.

