Bomb at seminary in Pakistan kills 8 students, wounds 136

A powerful bomb blast ripped through an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the northwest Pakistani city of Peshawar Tuesday morning, killing at least eight students and wounding 136 others, police and a hospital spokesman said.

The bombing happened as a prominent religious scholar during a special class was delivering a lecture about the teachings of Islam at the main hall of the Jamia Zubairia madrassa, said police officer Waqar

Azim. He said initial investigations suggest the bomb went off minutes after someone left a bag at the madrassa, AP reported.

TV footage showed the damaged main hall of the seminary, where the bombing took place. The hall was littered with broken glass, and its carpet was stained with blood. Police said at least 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of explosives were used in the attack.

Several of the wounded students were in critical condition, and hospital authorities feared the death toll could climb further. Authorities said some seminary teachers and employees were also wounded in the bombing.

Initially, police said the bombing killed and wounded children studying at the seminary but later revised their account to say that the students were in their mid-20s.