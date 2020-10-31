New recreational piers being built in Kish Island

TEHRAN-Three new recreational piers are being built in the Persian Gulf island of Kish to create new attractions for tourists and locals.

Three breakwaters, which were built to protect the island from the effects of weather and longshore drift, are being turned into recreational piers to increase the motivation to travel to the island, ILNA quoted the CEO of Kish Civil, Water, and Urban Services Abolfazl Tayyebi as saying on Saturday.

Kish Island holds the potential to be a platform for economic prosperity and sustainable urban development even in difficult economic times, he added.

Such projects will also increase income and create job opportunities for people who live on the island as well as provide better living conditions, he explained.

One of the main tourist attractions of Kish Island is its Grand Recreational Pier, which was built with steel piling and wooden decks with four side-deck spaces by Iranian experts. This pier is 437 meters long, 18 meters wide, and 10 thousand square meters in area. Its construction did not damage the marine habitat.

Tourists can enjoy the natural sights from this pier while watching the colorful fish species of Kish coral beaches. The first phase of Kish Grand Recreational Pier was constructed within a short period of 20 months and inaugurated on the 27th of July 2006.

Over the past couple of decades, the coral Kish Island has become a beach resort where visitors can swim, shop, and sample a laid-back and relatively liberated local lifestyle. It is home to free-trade-zone status, with ever-growing hotels, shopping centers, apartment blocks, and retail complexes.

ABU/MG

