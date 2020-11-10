Iran vows to bring Trump to justice over Soleimani assassination

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said Iran will spare no efforts in bringing the assassins of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, especially Donald Trump, to justice.

“Iran, while fully adhering to the applicable provisions of international law, will spare no legal and legitimate effort in order to bring the perpetrators and accomplices of Martyr General Soleimani to justice, so that they suffer legal punishment for their action,” Khatibzadeh said, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

On January 3, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered drone strikes that martyred General Soleimani, chief of the IRGC Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC attacked Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, where U.S. forces were stationed, as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terror attack.

In September, IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami said the Americans should know that Iran will target whoever had a role in the cowardly assassination of General Soleimani. “This is a serious message,” Salami warned.

“These threats are serious and we’re not engaging in a war of words,” Salami said, adding, “Rather, we’ll leave everything to the field of action.”

In June, Tehran said 36 individuals were identified in connection with the Soleimani assassination.

“36 individuals who cooperated, collaborated, and participated in the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including political and military authorities of the U.S. and other countries, have been identified,” Tehran Prosecutor General Ali Alqasi-Mehr said.

Alqasi-Mehr named Trump as the key individual at the top of the list, saying his pursuit will continue even after his tenure as U.S. president.

Khatibzadeh said based on Iran’s stance, Trump cannot enjoy presidential impunity after his term and he must be brought to justice for his crime.

“I repeat that we do not believe the perpetrators of this crime, especially Trump as the main perpetrator, can be exempted from legal prosecution, in a way that is in line with international law, by taking refuge behind the wall of immunity,” he added.

In remarks on November 3, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri warned the U.S. to await a response for the assassination Soleimani and Muhandis.

Bagheri said the barbaric assassination in the darkness of night by the criminal U.S. regime is a clear example of state terrorism.

“Martyr Soleimani and his comrades proved that the power of the U.S. and the Zionist regime is empty and they are not able to fight the warriors of the Resistance Front,” the general added.

