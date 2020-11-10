Visa-free access, direct flights a privilege for Iran, Venezuela: tourism minister

TEHRAN - Visa-free access and direct flights are the two important advantages for Iran and Venezuela to develop tourism cooperation, the Iranian tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said on Tuesday.

“We are ready to expand our relations with Venezuela in the arena of tourism by organizing familiarization tours in both countries with the participation of the private sector,” Mounesan said.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Venezuelan ambassador to Tehran, Carlos Antonio Alcala Cordones, CHTN reported.

The envoy for his part said: “Venezuela has a variety of tourist and historical attractions, and the development of tourism between this country and the rest of the world is an important issue that we pursue.”

“In the meantime, we are very interested in developing tourism [ties] with Iran and we are fully prepared,” he added.

“Oil revenues of Venezuela have declined over the past recent years, so the country is looking to increase its income from other ways, one of which is to develop tourism.”

Back in October, Mounesan exchanged views with Venezuelan Minister for Tourism and Foreign Trade, Felix Plasencia, in a video conference to deepen tourism relations, especially through simplifying visa rules, launching fam tours, and setting up exhibits. They also agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding in a bid to broaden bilateral ties.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, it aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025. So it will undeniably try its best to achieve a relatively ambitious goal but when that happens the travel industry is likely to look more altered.

AFM/MG