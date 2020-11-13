Book on characteristics of Commander Soleimani published

TEHRAN – A book giving a brief analysis of the personal characteristics of Commander Qassem Soleimani through his discourses and memories has recently been published.

The book titled “Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani” was introduced during a meeting at the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO) on Wednesday evening.

Writer Hojjatolesalm Ali Shirazi, the officials of Khate Moqaddam Publications, IIDO director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi and several number cultural and military figures attended the ceremony.

Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of IRGC, was martyred during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Shirazi was a close friend of Soleimani and has tried to write the book based on words, memoirs and thoughts of the commander.

“To explain about the school of Martyr Soleimani, we need to know the school of Islam first,” Shirazi wrote in a preface to the book.

“Next, we should go after the school of the Prophet Muhammad (S) and the Imams and learn more about the school of Imam Hussein (AS). That is the time the characteristics of school of Imam Khomeini are clarified, and with the knowledge about the school of Imam Khomeini, the characteristics of the school of Martyr Soleimani are explained,” he added.

However, to explain all these are not possible in the book, and the writer has tried to give a glance at the school of Islam and Imam Hussein (AS), and explain more about the school of Imam Khomeini, and compare them with those of Martyr Soleimani.

The book contains only part of the characteristics of the school of Soleimani followed by the words of the martyr and others’ points of views.

Photo: IIDO director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi (L), IRGC deputy commander Ali Fadavi (C) and writer Hojjatolesalm Ali Shirazi attend the unveiling ceremony of the book “Characteristics of the School of Martyr Soleimani” at the Art Bureau in Tehran on November 11, 2020. (Mehr/Pantea Nikzad)

