20 idle mines revived in Fars Province since late March

TEHRAN- Davoud Hosseini, the head of Fars Province’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Department, announced that 20 idle mines have been revived in the province since the start of current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

In terms of the number of mines, Fars Province stands at the fourth place in the country.

The head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has announced that 157 idle small-scale mines have been revived throughout the country in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20).

Saying that the mentioned mines have been reactivated as part of a comprehensive program for reviving idle small mines across the country, Khodadad Gharibpour also announced that 200 mines are planned to be put back into operation by the end of the year.

As reported, under the framework of the mentioned program, 672 idle mines have been identified and prioritized in the current Iranian calendar year, and diagnostic procedures have been performed on 194 mines to determine the reasons for the halt in their production.

According to Gharibpour, since the beginning of the program in March 2019 up to date 303 mines have been revived.

The mentioned program, which has been at the forefront of IMIDRO's missions over the past two years, is being pursued in several provinces.

The head of IMIDRO has mentioned this plan as one of the most significant plans of “Resistance Economy”, saying that IMIDRO is strongly determined to carry out it.

Reviving the small mines not only is a major step toward materializing “Surge in Production”, which is the motto of the current Iranian calendar year, it also plays a significant role in job creation throughout the country, Gharibpour said back in June.

As reported, reviving the small mines has created 300 job opportunities in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20).

Following this program, so far various small-scale mines including chromite, manganese, hematite, and dolomite, iron ore, copper, and construction stone mines have been surveyed by monitoring and diagnosing the problems of the mines and providing solutions for resolving their issues.

MA/MA