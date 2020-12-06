Iranian embassy in Kabul denies insulting of Afghan nationals

TEHRAN — Iran’s embassy to Kabul has issued a statement dismissing as fake two videos that show Iranians insulting Afghan nationals in Iran, Mehr reported.

“Following the release of two videos of insulting Afghan nationals in Iran and the subsequent issuance of a statement by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pursue this matter, an extensive technical investigation was immediately launched by the police and the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the embassy said on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, some people inside Afghanistan with the aim of destroying and creating cross-sectional tensions in the relations between the two countries, have started sharing these videos, one of which is related to a country other than Iran and the other is related to five years ago,” the statement read.

It added that there is no doubt that the relations between the two brotherly and neighboring countries are based on strong principles, which have not been disrupted by malicious actions. On the contrary, the statement said, it will make the officials of the two countries more aware of dealing with psychological war and propaganda games in the future.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has also asked Afghan authorities to take their time and not hurry when releasing official statements.

The spokesman expressed regret over such incidents, wherever in the world they might occur, and asked the government and officials of the brotherly and friendly country of Afghanistan to be more careful with releasing news and not to hurry when issuing official statements.

“At a time when the Khaf-Herat railroad is to be inaugurated by both countries’ presidents in the coming days as the symbol of extensive cooperation between the two sides, it is inevitably necessary to be wary of suspicious actions by those against [cordial Tehran-Kabul] relations,” he added.

Khatibzadeh’s comments came after the Iranian police issued an announcement suggesting the videos published on social media with regards to insulting Afghan nationals were basically untrue, and that the incident in question had not happened in Iran.

“Iran and Afghanistan are two friendly and neighboring countries with a common culture and a historical background of unity and cooperation,” the police said in its statement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported Afghanistan despite all the problems and cruel sanctions, and will do so in the future,” it added.

