Astrid Lindgren’s “Mio, My Son” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – Swedish children’s book author Astrid Lindgren’s 1954 story “Mio, My Son” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Mehrabe Qalam is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Jamaleddin Akrami. An English translation of the book by Jill Morgan was published earlier.

The book is about nine-year-old Karl Anders Nilsson who is the unwelcome foster child of an uncaring couple. Lonely and neglected, he yearns for simple things, things that many children already have: a warm and loving home of his own, someone to share his sorrows and joys with, and most important, his real father.

Then, on October 15, Karl simply disappears. Where has he gone? Police are searching for him! But Karl is far away from chilly Stockholm, in Farawayland, where he has found his father, who is none other than the king of that land. And now Karl faces a truly dangerous mission. Prophecies have foretold his coming for thousands of years. He, his new best friend Pompoo and Miramis, his wonderful flying horse with a golden mane, must travel together into the darkness of Outer Land to do battle with Sir Kato, the cruel abductor of the children of Farawayland. Only a child of royal blood can stop him.

The writing is stylized and the story strongly reminiscent of traditional fairy tales and folklore. It received a German Youth Literature Prize (Deutschen Jugendbuchpreis) in 1956.

In 1987, the book was adapted for film as “Mio in the Land of Faraway” by director Vladimir Grammatikov. Filmed in English and dubbed in Swedish and Russian, the film starred Nicholas Pickard as Mio, Christian Bale as Jum-Jum, Christopher Lee as Kato and Timothy Bottoms as the King.

Lindgren was also a screenwriter whose many titles were translated into 85 languages and published in more than 100 countries.

She has sold roughly 165 million copies worldwide. Today, she is most remembered for writing the book series “Pippi Longstocking” and “Karlsson-on-the-Roof”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Astrid Lindgren’s 1954 story “Mio, My Son”.

MMS/YAW

