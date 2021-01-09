Former Iran weightlifter Attar Ashrafi dies
January 9, 2021 - 14:26
TEHRAN – Former Iran weightlifter Mehdi Attar Ashrafi passed away on Saturday.
Attar Ashrafi, who represented Iran at the competed at the 1976 Summer Olympics, died at the age of 72 after a lengthy battle with the disease.
He won a bronze medal at the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran at the 75kg weight class.
Attar Ashrafi also claimed a silver medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in 1979.
He will be laid to rest in Tehran’s Behesht-Zahra Cemetery on Sunday.
Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.
