Former Iran weightlifter Attar Ashrafi dies

TEHRAN – Former Iran weightlifter Mehdi Attar Ashrafi passed away on Saturday.

Attar Ashrafi, who represented Iran at the competed at the 1976 Summer Olympics, died at the age of 72 after a lengthy battle with the disease.

He won a bronze medal at the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran at the 75kg weight class.

Attar Ashrafi also claimed a silver medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in 1979.

He will be laid to rest in Tehran’s Behesht-Zahra Cemetery on Sunday.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.