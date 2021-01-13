Cellphone price falls 12-20% in recent days

TEHRAN- The price of cellphones has dropped 12-20 percent in Iran in recent days, according to the spokesman of the Iranian Association of Cellphone, Tablet and Accessories Importers announced on Wednesday.

Iran's imports of mobile phones registered a 27 percent growth in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2020) as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Some 8,617,438 cellphones worth over $1.34 billion were imported into the country in the mentioned period, placing the commodity at second among the top imported items, according to the Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Ruhollah Latifi.

The official noted that 6,779,012 mobile phones were cleared from the country’s customs during the previous year’s same nine months.

The value of the imported products in the said nine months also increased by 65 percent compared to the previous year, Latifi said.

MA/MA