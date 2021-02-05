Infantino offers condolences on the passing of Ansarian

TEHRAN - FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed his deep condolences to Iran Football Federation over the passing of former Iran and Persepolis defender Ali Ansarian.

Ansarian passed away at the age of 43 at the Farhikhtegan Hospital in Tehran, capital of Iran on Wednesday after losing battle with COVID-19.

He started his footballing career in Fajr Sepasi in 1996 and joined Persepolis two years later.

Ansarian also represented Iran national football team from 1998 to 2007.

“Words seem inadequate to express the sadness I feel. Ansarian’s legacy and his achievement, especially his personality, his work ethics and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.”

"On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Iran Football Federation, and to his family, friends and loved ones,” FIFA President Infantino said in his condolence message to Iran.

Last week, Mehrdad Minavand, who represented Iran in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, died of COVID-19 in Tehran.

Minavand was also a member of Persepolis football club and Ansarian’s teammate.