Former Persepolis defender Ali Ansarian laid to rest

TEHRAN – Ex-Iran and Persepolis defender Ali Ansarian, who died of coronavirus, was laid to rest on Thursday.

He was buried at the Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery on the outskirts of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Ansarian passed away at the age of 43 at the Farhikhtegan Hospital in Tehran, capital of Iran on Wednesday.

He started his footballing career in Fajr Sepasi in 1996 and joined Persepolis two years later.

Ansarian also represented Iran national football team from 1998 to 2007.

Last week, Mehrdad Minavand, who represented Iran in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, died of COVID-19 in Tehran.

Minavand was also a member of Persepolis football club and Ansarian’s teammate.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Ansarian’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.