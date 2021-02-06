Attar’s mausoleum gains former glory

TEHRAN –The tilework of the dome of the mausoleum of the classical Persian poet Farid ud-Din Attar (c. 1145-1221) in the northeastern city of Neyshabur has recently been restored to its former splendor.

The tiles, which were damaged and destroyed by atmospheric factors over the past few years, were restored or replaced [by exact replicas], Neyshabur’s tourism chief, Mohammad-Esmaeil Etemadi Moqaddam, said on Saturday.

A budget of four billion rials (about $95,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) was allocated to the project, the official added.

The historical structure has been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

Abu Hamid bin Abu Bakr Ibrahim, also known as Farid ud-Din, was born in the city of Nishpur (Neyshabur) and is known for his magnificent work “The Conference of the Birds”.

Attar is one of the most famous mystic poets of Iran, whose works were the inspiration of Rumi, Hafez, Jami, and many other mystic poets.

Attar means ‘apothecary’ and this nickname was given to him due to his profession. He was probably the son of a prosperous chemist, receiving an excellent education in various fields, but he abandoned his profession and traveled extensively, seeking wisdom in Baghdad, Basra, Kufa, Mecca, Medina, Damascus, Kharazm, Turkistan, and India, before finally returning to his birthplace Neyshabur.

Located on the Silk Road, Neyshabur is one of the ancient cities in Iran, which houses several religious, historical, and cultural monuments.

