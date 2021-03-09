TEDPIX up 10,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 10,265 points to 1.21 million on Tuesday.

Over 7.96 billion securities worth 89.56 trillion rials (about $2.132 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index rose 8,829 points, and the second market’s index gained 16,210 points.

After several days of decline, growth finally returned to TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX gained 5,861 points to 1.175 million on Sunday.

The index had dropped 2.3 percent during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

Iranian Capital Market Analyst Soheil Kolahchi believes the stock market is not going to go through many ups and downs over the next six months and the market is expected to follow a stable trend.

“In the coming months, the market will not fall heavily, but we also can’t expect the index to enter an uptrend soon,” Kolahchi told IRNA earlier this week.

