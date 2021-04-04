Iranian Paralympic athletes get COVID-19 vaccines

TEHRAN – The Iranian Para athletes, who will participate at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Para athletes rolled up their sleeves at the Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled headquarters in Tehran on Sunday.

Iran plans to send 50 athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - more than half the size of the delegation that competed at Rio 2016.

The Paralympics are scheduled to take place in Tokyo from 24 Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Iran’s Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 11,680 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 1,932,074. She added that 1,650,569 patients have so far recovered, but 4,057 remain in critical conditions of the disease.

During the past 24 hours, 161 patients have lost their lives, bringing the total number of deaths to 63,160, she added.

So far, 13,111,118 COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been performed in the country.