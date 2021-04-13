Iran starts COVID-19 vaccinations for Olympians

TEHRAN – Iranian athletes, who will participate at the 2020 Olympic Games, are be eligible to jump the queue for the COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccination started on Tuesday in Tehran, capital of Iran.



A total of 58 Olympic berths have been secured by Iranian athletes in 12 sports so far, and there are still more spots to grab for the country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Paralympians were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled headquarters last week.



Iran on Tuesday reported a record 24,760 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total infections to 2,118,212 cases.



The daily death toll rose to 291, the highest since Dec. 9, to bring the total to 65,055, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said.



A total of 1,729,293 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,481 remain in intensive care units, she noted.