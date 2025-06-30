TEHRAN – As Iran carries out a nationwide manhunt to catch mercenaries and spies working for the Zionist regime, the country’s judiciary has ordered the immediate establishment of special courts across the country to prosecute the relevant detainees.

The judiciary spokesperson announced on Monday that these measures were taken following direct orders from the head of the judiciary to ensure national security and prevent further subversive activities. "The enemy sought to exploit the situation by activating its networks inside Iran, attempting to disrupt public order, spread chaos, and carry out cyberattacks and sabotage operations," Aghar Jahangir stated.

During the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, spies and mercenaries played an important role in targeting Iran’s civilian and military infrastructure. At least 932 Iranians were killed throughout the war, the majority of whom were civilians. Israel, through its media outlets, has openly boasted of training these individuals for years.

Individuals hired by Mossad carried out a host of activities inside Iran. They spread false narratives to incite panic among the public, gathered and leaked sensitive information, carried out explosions against power grids and communication networks, and detonated bombs near government buildings. Some military sites in crowded areas are also believed to have been damaged by the Mossad agents.

The judiciary emphasized that these special courts will operate with heightened efficiency to bring the perpetrators to justice. "The people played a crucial role in exposing these traitors by providing real-time intelligence to security forces," the spokesperson noted. "Thanks to public vigilance, many infiltrators were quickly identified and arrested."

Western media outlets have been framing Iran’s ramped-up counter-espionage and anti-terrorism efforts as a "crackdown" on "opponents." Numerous reports and articles by mainstream Western media have cited remarks by Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who openly sided with Israel during the war, to support this narrative.

