Australian injured protesting Gaza war could lose sight in one eye

A former political candidate from the Australian Greens says she may permanently lose vision in her right eye after her “interactions with police” at a peaceful pro-Palestine protest in Sydney last week.

Hannah Thomas, who ran against Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in his electorate at the recent federal election, recorded a video from hospital before undergoing surgery, saying that the “draconian anti-protest laws” in Australia “demonise protesters, especially protesters for Palestine”.

“They’ve emboldened the police to crack down with extreme violence and brutality,” Thomas said.

Thomas added that what she experienced “is obviously nothing compared to what people in Gaza are going through because of Israel”, including children “going through amputations without anaesthetic”.

In a separate statement, Greens state representative Sue Higginson called for an independent investigation into the incident.

Protesters have accused the Labor government of allowing weapons parts for Israel to be made in Australia.

Thomas was protesting outside SEC Plating, which protesters claim is making components for F-35 fighter jets and other weapons. SEC Plating has denied the allegation, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.